One dead after house explosion on Bedford Avenue in Lackawanna

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Emergency crews in Lackawanna responded to the scene of a house explosion on Bedford Avenue Tuesday.

Google Earth/Jessica Manuszewski Previous photo of the neighborhood on the left via Google Earth. Photo of the scene on the right via Jessica Manuszewski.

Lackawanna fire officials say crews responded to the area of Bedford Avenue around 7:20 a.m. for the report of something burning in the road and a loss of power in the area. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large debris field and approximately seven other homes were damaged. Officials say 92-year-old Irene Sanok was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bedford Avenue neighbor Photo of house explosion taken by Bedford Avenue neighbor.

The cause is under investigation and officials said there are several hours of work to be done Tuesday.

Neighbor Michael Salamone is a volunteer firefighter for Reserve Hose but was not part of the official response, he spoke to 7 Eyewitness News about what he saw.

"A war zone, I've never been in a war zone, but it looked like a war zone, debris all over, we had debris in our backyards, like other side of the house, there's debris stuck in windshields," said Salamone.

Bedford Avenue neighbor Photo of the house explosion taken by a Bedford Avenue neighbor.

According to Salamone he opened his blinds and that's when the flash/explosion went, he said it blinded him for a few minutes. He then saw a huge fireball and flames in the middle where the basement would be.

"This is sad, it's going to hit later because we're a tight knit community," said Salamone.