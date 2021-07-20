One dead after apparent house explosion on Bedford Avenue in Lackawanna

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Emergency crews in Lackawanna are on the scene of an apparent house explosion on Bedford Avenue.

Jessica Manuszewski/Google Earth Photo on the left of the scene via Jessica Manuszewski. Previous photo of the neighborhood on the right via Google Earth.

Lackawanna fire officials say crews responded to the area of Bedford Avenue around 7:20 a.m. for the report of something burning in the road and a loss of power in the area. Upon arrival firefighters found a large debris field and approximately seven other homes were damaged. One person was killed but has not been identified.

Bedford Avenue neighbor Photo of house explosion taken by Bedford Avenue neighbor.

The cause is under investigation and officials say there are several hours of work to be done today.

Neighbor Michael Salamone is a volunteer firefighter for Reserve Hose but was not part of the official response, he spoke to 7 Eyewitness News about what he saw.

"A war zone, I've never been in a war zone, but it looked like a war zone, debris all over, we had debris in our backyards, like other side of the house, there's debris stuck in windshields," said Salamone.

Bedford Avenue neighbor Photo of the house explosion taken by a Bedford Avenue neighbor.

According to Salamone he opened his blinds and that's when the flash went, then the explosion, he said it blinded him for a few minutes. He then saw a huge fireball and flames in the middle where the basement would be.

"This is sad, it's going to hit later because we're a tight knit community," said Salamone.