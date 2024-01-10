'One after another they snapped': Downed power lines trapped Eden man in his car for two hours

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a day Patrick Riester of Eden won't soon forget.

The volunteer firefighter was driving home on Tuesday when Mother Nature put those plans on hold.

"One after another they snapped, and just kept going," Riester told 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo.

Tuesday's severe weather snapped several utility poles on Route 62 in Eden. Riester's car was caught right in the middle and he quickly stopped as they fell.

"We had five in front of me go, and two behind me go, and I was in between the two with power lines on my car," said Riester.

Those live power lines, made for anxious moments. Riester was stuck in his car for two hours as crews worked to get him to safety. His training as a first responder helped to calm his nerves.

"I knew as long as I stayed in the car I was fine," said Riester, who said he was able to drive home once the wires were removed from his car, "I'm fine. Once the adrenaline wore off I was tired."

Riester's incident was only part of a taxing 24 hours in Eden. Thousands of customers in the town remained without power as of Wednesday afternoon.

"It's kind of all hands on deck right now," said Rich Ventry, Town Supervisor of Eden, "It's the majority of the town. 75 to 80% of the town is out, without power."

In an update to 7 News at around 4:30 on Wednesday Ventry said that parts of Eden have had power restored but that between "800 to 1000 customers" were still without power. Ventry said that it may take up to 24 additional hours to have power completely back online.

In the meantime, the Town of Eden held a community drive-thru Wednesday where residents could pick up dry ice and water. Dozens of vehicles lined up behind Eden Town Hall to help salvage what food they could inside their powerless refrigerators.

The Town of Eden is setting up a warming shelter for people who remain without power. The shelter opens at 5 p.m. at Town Hall at 2795 East Church Street. There is also a warming shelter being established at Langford Fire Hall located at 3901 Langford Road in North Collins.