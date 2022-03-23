Olean woman reported missing in February found dead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Olean woman who was reported missing in February was found dead Tuesday, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office and her family.

37-year-old Danielle Thompson Haskins has been missing since February 12, 2022 and earlier this month 7 News spoke with her sister, Shannon Nicole York, who said the day she went missing she called her and told her about going to the Walden Galleria. But the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office told 7 News at the time they couldn't find a trace.

The sheriff's office said Danielle was found dead Tuesday in the Olean area, but would not provide further details.