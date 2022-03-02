MISSING PERSON: Family of 37-year-old Danielle Thompson Haskins plea for answers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Olean woman has gone missing since Feb.12, 2022. The family of 37-year-old Danielle Thompson Haskins seeks answers of Danielle's whereabouts.

Her sister, Shannon Nichole York, says Danielle struggles with mental health. It worries her and the rest of her family.

"She has a mental sickness. She's supposed to be on medicine," York says. "I talked to Rite Aid, and they told me she hasn't been there since January 19th, which means she's off her medicine. She has simply told us she'd be happier dead."

The day Danielle went missing, she called her sister Shannon and told her about going to Walden Galleria mall.

But the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's office says they couldn't find a trace.

"We've interviewed numerous people throughout the last couple of weeks to determine where her whereabouts are, and at this time, we're unaware where she is," says Detective Wendy Hamacher of Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Department.

York says investigators may have a lead to Danielle's whereabouts.

"Supposedly, the investigators are checking into this there has been a sighting at one of the restaurants she came in and used Danielle Thompson and got food."

The detective says they've been teaming up with other departments and working nonstop.

"We've done search warrants into the phone records to try to determine also her finances to try to find her," says Hamacher.

Cheektowaga police say they've had no leads of Danielle's whereabouts, but they have officers frequently walking through parts of the mall looking for her.

Danielle has a 15-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter.

Her sister says it's unusual for Danielle to not be in touch with anyone, so she hopes Danielle can return to Olean safely.

"We just want you home with your family where you need to be," York says. "We want to get you the help, so you don't need to turn to suicide. We love you, and we miss you dearly, and it has been many nights of no sleep."

If you or anyone you know struggling with mental health the list of crisis services are below:

Erie County: 716-834-3131

Niagara County: 716-285-3515

OR

716-300-2338