Olean college student arrest shows need for hazing education, Burch family says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eight people are indicted in the death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz. Foltz died after a suspected fraternity hazing incident last month. Included in the indictment is 19-year-old Jarrett Prizel of Olean. Prizel is charged with 3rd degree involuntary manslaughter, hazing, and failing to comply with underage drinking laws. The hazing death of Foltz, all too familiar for Kim and TJ Burch.

"It's a hard pill to swallow once again," Kim Burch said.

The Burch's lost their son Nolan in a hazing incident at West Virginia University in 2014. Forced binge drinking, the cause of Nolan's and Foltz' death.

"When we hear of another young man or young woman die in the hands of hazing -- it's heartwrenching.>

Since their son's death, the Burch's have become advocates to end hazing with the founding of the NMB Foundation. They say the announcement of Thursday's arrests shows just how much hazing education is needed to avoid the ruining of multiple lives involved in each incident.

"We need to start in high schools and even middle schools," TJ Burch said, "just start to educate, that's the generation that will start to make a difference."

They say the arrests, while horrible, show how seriously hazing is being taken, as students can no longer get away with it.

"That many arrests is huge, it's sad, but a big step in the right direction," Kim Burch said.

For more information on the NMB Foundation, visit the link here. To see the Emmy winning documentary about Nolan's death, visit the link here.