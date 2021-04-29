Olean man among 8 indicted in death of Bowling Green State University student

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WKBW) — An Olean man is among the 8 people that have been indicted in connection with the death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz in March.

According to the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office the indictments stem from an alleged Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity event on March 4 at an off-campus house that Foltz was required to attend along with other new members.

Officials say Foltz was found unresponsive in his apartment and when first responders arrived he was not breathing and was being given CPR by his roommate. Foltz was transported to Wood County Hospital and then transferred to Toledo Hospital where he died March 7.

According to the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office, the Lucas County Coroner ruled his death "an accident as the result of a fatal level of alcohol intoxication during a hazing incident."

The indictments returned by the Wood County Grand Jury:

20-year-old Jacob Krinn of Delaware, Ohio - first degree felony involuntary manslaughter, third degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, obstructing official business.

- first degree felony involuntary manslaughter, third degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, obstructing official business. 20-year-old Daylen Dunson of Cleveland, Ohio - third degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, obstructing official business.

- third degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, obstructing official business. 23-year-old Troy Henricksen of Grove City, Ohio - third degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

- third degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws. 21-year-old Canyon Caldwell of Dublin, Ohio - third degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, obstructing official business.

- third degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, obstructing official business. 21-year-old Niall Sweeney of Erie, Pennsylvania - third degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, obstructing official business.

- third degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, obstructing official business. 19-year-old Jarrett Prizel of Olean, New York - third degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

- third degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws. 21-year-old Aaron Lehane of Loveland, Ohio - tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, obstructing official business.

- tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, obstructing official business. 21-year-old Benjamin Boyers of Slyvania, Ohio - hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

The misdemeanor charges against Boyers will be dismissed for the present time, according to the Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson.

Officials say the multiple misdemeanor counts of hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws reflect the allegation that they provided "copious amounts of alcohol to Mr. Foltz and the other new members."

The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office says first degree manslaughter alleges the defendant caused a death by committing or attempting to commit a felony and carries a maximum penalty of 11 years in prison. Third degree felony manslaughter alleges the defendant caused a death by committing or attempting to commit a misdemeanor and carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison. Reckless homicide, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice also carry maximum penalties of three years in prison. Felonious assault alleges the defendant caused serious physical harm to another, a second degree felony which carries a maximum penalty of eight years in prison.