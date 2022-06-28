Old Fort Niagara is preparing to reenact "The Siege of 1759" this weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, NY (WKBW-TV} — They will be reenacting the "Siege of 1759" this weekend at Old Fort Niagara. It was a nineteen day battle toward the end of the French and Indian war.

According to the Old Fort Niagara Executive Director Robert Emerson "The British decided they wanted Fort Niagara and they wanted to drive the French off the great lakes."

The three day event will include battles, demonstrations and hundreds of reenactors. Robert says "It's our largest event of the year. We have people coming from California and people flying in from Switzerland to take part."

Saturday and Sunday there will be battles at 2pm each day and then on Monday the French will surrender at 3pm.

All the details of the weekend's events are available at the Old Fort Niagara Website.

