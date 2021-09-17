Watch
Old Fort Niagara Hosts a huge American Revolution Encampment

Events on Saturday and Sunday
Robert Emerson says that Old Fort Niagara is the perfect place for this weekend's upcoming American Revolution encampment.
Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 17, 2021
YOUNGSTOWN, NY (WKBW-TV) — Robert Emerson says that Old Fort Niagara is the perfect place for this weekend's upcoming American Revolution encampment.

He says "Old Fort Niagara is Western New York's link to the American Revolution. we have original buildings and fortifications, some of it dating back 50 years before the declaration of Independence was signed."

More than 600 re-enactors will pour into the historical fort. They are coming from across the country.

Organizer of the event, Michael Grenier says "It's hobby of mine. I invite all of my re-enactor friends...and I put events together for them to go to."

It will be Old Fort Niagara's largest event of the year and the largest Revolutionary War encampment in the Northern Hemisphere for 2021. There will be demonstrations, displays and two large battle re-enactments.

Details about the event are available at the Old Fort Niagara website.

