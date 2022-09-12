Old Fort Niagara expresses concern to Governor Hochul over New York gun laws

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Each year Old Fort Niagara welcomes thousands of visitors who come from all over the country to see historical re-enactments. The events raise critical funds for the historical site, and often include the use of "muzzle loading" historical firearms.

That is why on Monday the Board of Directors at Old Fort Niagara called a meeting to address concern over new gun laws in New York State and how they pertain to popular re-enactment events.

"We called an emergency meeting of our Board of Directors today to address the issue of this new gun law which outlaws muzzle loading firearms, including flint locks," Robert Emerson, The Executive Director of Old Fort Niagara told 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo. "We have to draft a path forward here."

At issue is a part of the new gun law that restricts the use of "muzzle loading rifles, flint lock rifles and black powder rifles"

Emerson says he has been receiving daily emails from volunteers who participate in the re-enactments who claim they are "afraid" to come to New York out of fear of being arrested for using muskets. He says the board is writing a letter to Governor Kathy Hocul for clarification and assurances that that is not the case.

"We are asking that the application of the law be suspended as it pertains to historic fire arms because they are very very little threat to the public"

7 News reached out to Governor Hochul's office for clarification on Monday.

“Governor Hochul passed new public safety laws to protect New Yorkers and keep them safe from gun violence. These laws allow historical re-enactments to occur, and we will work with legislators and local law enforcement to ensure these events can legally and safely proceed," said Governor Hochul's spokesperson Avi Small in a statement.

In the meantime Emerson says that Old Fort Niagara plans to go ahead with re-enactments scheduled for later this fall and winter.

"Old Fort Niagara is about education. We are educating people of all ages about the early history of our nation and Canada. The ability to demonstrate muskets and canons is pretty central to our mission here. We are hoping that things get worked out," says Emerson.

