OKLAHOMA! at Shea's is a re-imagined version of a musical theatre classic

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — This is not your parents, our your grandparents version of OKLAHOMA! The classic musical from Rogers & Hammerstein has been re-imagined by Director Daniel Fish and is on stage now at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

The stripped down production includes all the popular songs with more emphasis on the romantic triangle between Laurey, Curly and Jud. Sasha Hutching who plays Laurey likes it that way. She says "It's so much more interesting, it's more interesting for me and I think we don't always make great choices."

This is a darker version of the story, that according to Sasha has a stronger connection to today's realities. She says "I think that's what this play brings in, over and over and over we have to cope, and how do we do that together and are we doing it the right way."

This re-imagined production won a Tony Award in 2019 for "Best Musical Revival" and is on stage at Shea's Performing Arts Center through Sunday.

