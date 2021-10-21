Off-duty Erie County Sheriff's Office deputy pleads guilty to driving while impaired

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An off-duty Erie County Sheriff's Office deputy has pleaded guilty to driving while impaired.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 46-year-old Aaron M. Naegely of Orchard Park pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of driving while impaired.

Around 8:00 p.m. on October 2, 2020 Naegely was driving an Erie County Sheriff’s Office vehicle when he crashed on Jewett Holmwood Road in the Town of Aurora. He was off-duty at the time of the incident and was found to be driving while impaired by alcohol.

TJ Diesel

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 Eyewitness News has chosen to use Naegely's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has pleaded guilty and he is on the public payroll. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

He was initially suspended without pay over the crash and was arraigned in January 2021.

Naegely was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay a $500 fine and surcharges and his driver’s license was revoked for 90 days.