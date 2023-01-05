Off-campus housing complex near Buffalo State heavily damaged

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — SUNY Buffalo State students who live at the off-campus complex at Monarch 716 are outraged at the extensive damage to their building.

WKBW Flooded hallway inside one of the Monarch 716 housing complexes.

Days after the blizzard subsided a sprinkler head went off in one of the units shooting water through the building and damaging hallways and into their apartments.

“This is the 11th day that I can't live in my home safely,” declared Farida Hosaini, Buffalo State student.

Residents shared videos showing water flowing through the hallways and apartments inside one of the Monarch 716 buildings on Forest Avenue near the Buffalo State campus.

WKBW Farida Hosaini, Buffalo State student.

“And it damaged the entire building. There was like a water flood. You would just walk in and splash water and it went inside all of the apartments as well,” described Hosaini.

Hosaini, a graduate student, and her roommate, who did not want to be identified, tell me there's been no help from Monarch management.

WKBW Mold on chair inside apartment from water damage.

“I was hoping that there would have been a little bit of urgency to our matter, seeing some of the students are not even from the city and we are students who pay rent monthly to just be here,” the roommate remarked.

Monarch is privately owned, under the name 100 Forest, LLC, located on Long Island.

WKBW Gutted hallway of an apartment complex at Monarch 716.

Construction crews have already ripped off all the drywall in the halls and major repairs are underway.

Nearly two large dumpsters outside the building were nearly filled with construction debris.

I headed inside the building with the residents who wanted to show me the situation.

WKBW Water damage inside the apartment.

It smelled of drywall dust and mold. And many of their items are damaged.

Hosaini pointed to her mattress with water damage.

“All of that dirty water that came from the ceiling — look what it did — you see this whole line goes all around — it's yellow,” Hosaini explained.

“It is not safe to live here,” remarked the roommate. “How frustrated and disgusted are you at this point with the response you have received?” Buckley asked. “Absolutely disgusted and terrible because of the whole situation,” replied the roommate.

Management abruptly canceled a relocation meeting Wednesday afternoon with residents.

WKBW Damage inside the building.

I followed the residents into an onsite office, but we were told by a woman at the desk the property manager is out sick and the leasing manager says they can not help.

The meeting with residents might be held next Monday or Tuesday.

WKBW Construction worker carrying out debris from damage.

“The management isn't saying anything. They're not saying much other than — inspectors are coming in — they're putting in fans. We fixed the electrical outlet in your unit — that's it — they're not doing anything,” noted Hosaini. "They're saying they're not going to be held liable for anything."

I also placed a call to Monarch, but have yet to receive a response.

WKBW Outside Monarch office.

This isn't the first controversy over this housing complex. In 2021 New York's Attorney General found “ Monarch 716” "coaxed" students into signing leases and demanded rent while denying them access to the apartments.

Attorney General Letitia James canceled “$200,000" worth of housing debts for these Buff State students and secured additional money as restitution.

Buffalo State issued the following statement saying they are working with students affected by the damage: