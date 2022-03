CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say two people have died following a car accident in Clarence.

Investigators say a Jeep Cherokee was driving east on Salt Road around 4:00 p.m. Monday when it crossed into the westbound lane and went off the road, flipping and hitting a tree.

Troopers say both people in the SUV died at the scene.

They believe the Jeep was speeding before it went off the road.

The names of the people who died are expected to be released later on Tuesday.