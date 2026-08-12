NYSP: Two children believed to be with non-custodial parent located in Georgia

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Back in May, New York State police requested assistance in locating Amara and Lincoln Koschuk, who were believed to be with their non-custodial parent, Nicole Koschuk.

Now, police say Nicole, Amara and Lincoln were located living in a shed in Trenton, Georgia, by the U.S. Marshals on August 11.

According to police, Nicole was arrested on an active arrest warrant for first-degree custodial interference issued by Wyoming County Court and turned over to the Dade County Sheriff’s Office. She is awaiting extradition back to New York. The children were found to be in good health and were turned over to the Dade County Department of Family and Children’s Services until they can be returned to their legal custodian.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and Nicole will be extradited to New York and arrested for the warranted charges at a later time.