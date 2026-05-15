NYSP request assistance in locating two children believed to be with non-custodial parent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are requesting assistance in locating 6-year-old Amara Koschuk and 4-year-old Lincoln R. Koschuk, who are believed to be with their non-custodial parent, 42-year-old Nicole A. Koschuk.

According to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse, Amara and Lincoln are missing from Angelica in Allegany County.

Police described Nicole A. Koschuk as 5’4" tall and 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYSP at 585-344-6200.