NYSP: house destroyed after possible fire, explosion in Alma

ALMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police are investigating a possible house fire and explosion in Allegany County.

State Police say the fire happened on County Route 18 in the Town of Alma around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

According to troopers, the home is completely demolished.

The NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation is on scene, along with multiple fire departments.

It is unknown if anyone was in the home at the time.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing.

We will have more information as it becomes available.