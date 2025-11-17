NYSDOT launches public outreach for reenvisioned Kensington Expressway project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is taking a new approach to reimagine the Kensington Expressway, launching a community-focused effort called Queen City Forward.

Unlike previous plans, NYSDOT says this project begins with listening. Residents are being asked how it impacts their daily lives, how they use the expressway and what they'd like to see for its future.

"We had a Kensington Expressway project that was in the works, we hit some snags, and we decided we were going to reset," Ryan Whalen, NYSDOT Public Information Officer, said. "And to reset, we've got to figure out what people want this project to be, and the best way is to go out and ask them."

NYSDOT emphasizes that this round of outreach is focused on inclusivity. Some residents felt left out of earlier planning phases, and the agency is trying to ensure all voices are heard this time.

"Some people felt like they didn't get a chance to be involved last time," Whalen said. "So, we're making sure everyone knows they can be part of this."

A traffic study will also be done as part of an Environmental Impact Study, which is expected to take two to four years.

How to Get Involved?

The first listening session is set for Tuesday, December 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Schiller Park Senior Center on Genesee Street. Displays at the session will walk attendees through potential options, including filling in the expressway, a plan that could divert up to 75,000 vehicles a day.

Additional listening sessions will be held in neighborhoods throughout the region. NYSDOT has also launched Queen City Forward pages on X, Instagram and Facebook to provide updates and collect feedback online.