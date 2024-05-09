Watch Now
NYSDOT hosts hiring event for Kensington Expressway Project

Kensington Expressway Project
The need for a project comes from the NYSDOT’s report that these retaining walls on the 33 have been rapidly deteriorating for the past 5 to 10 years.
Posted at 4:29 AM, May 09, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking for a job, the New York State Department of Transportation is looking for Buffalo residents to work on the Kensington Expressway Project.

The NYSDOT is teaming up with the Community Action Organization for a hiring event starting at 5:30 at the Mount Olive Baptist Church on East Delavan Avenue.

The event will let neighbors meet with project managers, learn about specific roles, and understand the hiring process.

To apply, you must be a Buffalo resident, have a state-issued driver's license or non-driver ID, and a high school diploma or GED. Prior experience in construction is also encouraged.

To learn more information, you can reach out to the Community Action Organization's Masten Resource Center at (716) 332-3373.

