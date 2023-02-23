Watch Now
NYSDOT announces closure of portion of Route 219 in Erie and Cattaraugus Counties

Posted at 5:04 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 17:04:08-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The impacts of the storm that covered most of Western New York in a layer of ice are still being felt across the region.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced a portion of Route 219 in Erie and Cattaraugus counties will be closed to repair downed power lines.

Route 219 south will be closed at I-90 westbound to south of Milestrip Road. NYSDOT said the emergency gates will close the entrance ramps at Ridge Road and Milestrip Road.

Route 219 north will be closed from Peters Road to Armor Duells Road. NYSDOT said the emergency gates will close entrance ramps at Peters Road, State Route 39, Genesee Road, Rice Hill Road and Route 391.

No information was given on how long the closure was expected to be in place for.

You can find the latest power outage information here.

