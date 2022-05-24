NYSDOT announces $7.8 million project to resurface entire length of Kensington Expressway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation has announced a $7.8 million project to resurface the entire length of the Kensington Expressway will begin in early June.

According to the NYSDOT, the project will improve travel and enhance safety along the roadway that stretches from Downtown Buffalo to Cheektowaga.

“Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State is investing in infrastructure projects that bring people together, strengthen communities and keep our economy growing. The Kensington Expressway is a vital artery and this resurfacing project will help give motorists in the Buffalo area a smoother ride as we work to make the corridor even better for both those who use the highway and those who live around it." - New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez

The project will:

Mill and resurface approximately six centerline miles of the expressway and ramps with a new layer of asphalt.

Pavement striping and traffic signs will also be replaced within the project limits to enhance visibility for motorists.

Curb ramps located along the expressway’s entrance and exit ramps will be replaced to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and fencing located on the raised median between the Locust Street and Goodell Street exits will be replaced.

NYSDOT said this project will also ensure the continued flow of people and commerce as it advances a separate project that seeks to fully cover the Kensington Expressway from East Ferry Street to near Best Street.