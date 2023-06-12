NYS working to get rid of unused pandemic materials

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Getting rid of 700,000 gallons of expired hand sanitizer takes time and money, about $2.3 million to be exact.

But that's not it, there are pounds and pounds of masks, containers, test kits and more.

"The smart thing to do was to stock up, absolutely stock up," said Governor Hochul when asked about the 55 pallets of unused, expired apparently, masks, 33,000 pounds worth.

"And I think a lot of people appreciated the fact that we are able to distribute masks to hospitals and nursing homes and to vulnerable communities and our assisted living homes. We were able to do that because we amassed a large inventory. And we do have some remaining," said Hochul.

The state is working with Eastman Kodak to get rid of hand sanitizer and 168 trailer loads of materials, including tarps, shrink wrap, cardboard, plastic containers, and pallets.

This month, the state is also looking for bidders to help dispose of supplies downstate.

"One never wants waste. Obviously, this was all decided at a time when we were still going through the throes of a frightening public health crisis...I'd rather be criticized for being overprepared for a public health crisis," said Hochul.

Are there wasted supplies in WNY?

Not much.

In Erie County, there are 130,000 COVID test kits laying around, but they're still good until December 2023. They've also got extra masks, but nothing in surplus that needs to be thrown away.

It's the same in Niagara County, with just a few gallons of hand sanitizer left over.

7 News also reached out to Chatuauqua and Cattauragus County officials and have not yet heard back.