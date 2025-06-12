NYS Quitline Commemorates 25 years and expands services to help more New Yorkers quit smoking

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For 25 years, the New York State Quitline, headquartered at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, has helped millions of people take the first step toward a tobacco-free life.

What started with basic phone support and printed materials has grown into a modern, multi-platform resource offering nicotine replacement therapy, 24/7 coaching, and now, digital programs for younger users.

Bruce Gonka is one of the many New Yorkers who says the Quitline changed his life. After decades of smoking, he quit for his granddaughter, and with help from the Quitline’s free support tools, he now walks six miles a day and travels without getting winded.

“I just wanted her to be with me, not to smell cigarettes on my clothes or in my hair,” he said.

To mark its 25th anniversary, the Quitline is rolling out new initiatives, including “Drop the Vape,” a text-based support program designed to help teens quit e-cigarettes.

Another highlight: the launch of a “Quit and Win” contest. Anyone who commits to quitting smoking or vaping for 25 days in August will be entered to win one of several cash prizes, including a $2,500 grand prize.

Despite significant progress, the CDC reports that about 11% of adults in New York State still smoke, and one in five youth report using some form of tobacco, primarily through vaping.

“Tobacco is still the leading cause of preventable death in New York and across the country,” said Paula Celestino, Marketing and Outreach Director for the NYS Quitline. “We hope to be here for as long as needed, for all those folks who need it."

For more information or to start your quit journey, visit NYSmokeFree or call 1-866-NY-QUITS.