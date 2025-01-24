NYS holds virtual listening session to address air quality concerns at Goodyear Plant

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State held a virtual listening session to address air quality concerns at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Plant in Niagara Falls after it was revealed that the plant had been releasing chemicals at rates higher than legal standards.

Following an investigative report by 7 News I-Team's Ed Drantch, the state fined Goodyear $15,000 for two chemical emissions violations.

The virtual meeting allowed residents to voice their concerns directly to state officials, including the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and the NYS Department of Health, for air quality enforcement.

"DEC's Air Modeling, which used certain data from the 2022 Goodyear Stack test, shows orthotolidine emissions are not currently causing an imminent public health threat to the community," said Margaret LaFarr, DEC Division of Air Resources Assistant Director.

Terri Mucha, DEC Region 9 Regional Attorney, explained, "Upon learning the violation, DEC staff issued a notice of violation. It was based on two violations that included failure to submit a timed stack test report and the inability to evaluate compliance and control efficiency required in the permit."

The DEC is taking ongoing enforcement actions to ensure that Goodyear's emissions continue to reduce through both short-term and long-term requirements.

WKBW

The stack testing was not initially required as a permit condition.

"The stack testing was not required as a permit condition nor was it done for compliance purposes. That's why in the notice of violation as well as the consent order, there is no violation for not doing the stack test," Mucha said.

The listening session marked a step towards transparency and accountability, with state officials committing to ongoing dialogue with the Niagara Falls community and local government to address the air quality issues.