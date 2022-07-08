BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Corrections announced a correction officer that was suspended without pay for mocking the victims of the Tops Markets mass shooting on social media has retired.

The officer, Gregory Foster II, was suspended in May after an image from his Facebook page, which 7 News has chosen not to show because it is insensitive to the victims and their families, featured an exterior picture of a Tops store and text making a crass reference to the aftermath of the shooting. Above the post, the caption read, "too soon? This should weed out some FB friends," followed by a laughing emoji.

In May, the New York State Department of Corrections released the following statement and said it would be seeking termination.

"The comments made by this correction officer are despicable, stand in violation of multiple Department rules, and will not be tolerated. This vile posting does not represent the morals and values of the thousands of staff members in the Department." - DOCCS spokesperson

Friday, a DOCCS spokesperson said Foster, who worked as a correction officer at the Attica Correctional Facility since June of 1997, retired from service while awaiting a disciplinary hearing. Foster was paid a salary of $80,190.