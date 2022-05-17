NYS correction officer suspended for Facebook post mocking victims of Tops mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Corrections has suspended a veteran correction officer without pay for mocking the victims of the Tops Markets mass shooting on social media.

Gregory Foster II has worked as a correction officer at the Attica Correctional Facility since June of 1997.

The image from Foster's Facebook page, which 7 News has chosen not to show because it is insensitive to the victims and their families, features an exterior picture of a Tops store and text making a crass reference to the aftermath of the shooting. Above the post, the caption reads "Too soon? This should weed out some FB friends," followed by a laughing emoji.

"The comments made by this correction officer are despicable, stand in violation of multiple Department rules, and will not be tolerated," the department said in a statement. "This vile posting does not represent the morals and values of the thousands of staff members in the Department."

The department says it will be seeking termination of Foster and he may face criminal prosecution.

"The Department has also launched an internal investigation to identify and discipline any staff who may have engaged with the posting."

Ten people clicked the 'laughing' or 'thumbs up' emoji under the post.

Foster is paid a salary of $80,190.

Saturday's shooting at the Jefferson Avenue supermarket killed 10 people and left three others injured.

