NYS Attorney General James calls for abortion amendment

ALBANY, NY (WKBW) — New York State Attorney General Letitia James is calling for an amendment to the state constitution ensuring the right to an abortion in the state.

The move comes on the heels of a leaked Supreme Court document showing the justices may be on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade. The landmark decision granted the right to abortion across the nation.

“As we’ve seen this week, the right to safe, accessible abortions can be taken away in the blink of an eye. No matter what’s happening on the national level, New York must always be a safe haven for anyone seeking an abortion," James said in a statement. "I firmly support an amendment to the state constitution to protect access to this basic right in New York.”

Several other states are already making moves to ensure the right to an abortion is guaranteed.

