NY State Park Police to host open house to recruit new officers

Niagara Falls, N.Y. (WKBW)— New York State Park Police is hosting open houses this weekend to recruit new officers and showcase what it’s like to work in park law enforcement.

They are responsible for ensuring the safety of millions of visitors across the state's parks and historic sites. Last year, these parks welcomed 88.3 million visitors, with Niagara alone attracting around 9 million people.

At the open house attendees can watch videos about park police service, get assistance with applications and speak with current officers to learn more about the job.

Applications can be submitted on-site, and for a limited time, applicants are not required to take the civil service exam before being appointed.

"Once you start the academy, you take the civil service test, you just have to pass it," said Captain Christopher Rola. "Normally, the process was you have to score high enough be reachable. And sometimes that could take years, unfortunately. So it's a really good opportunity to try now."

The events will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1, and Sunday, Feb. 2, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Park Police headquarters, located at 570 Whirlpool Street in Niagara Falls. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28th.

you can find additional information on application requirements on the New York State Park Police websitehere.

