NY Attorney General James warns of baby formula price gouging

ALBANY, NY (WKBW) — As shortages of baby formula increase due to recalls and supply chain issues, New York State Attorney General Letitia James warns against price gouging, reminding retailers that it is illegal.

Attorney General James said that her office is aware of reports of formula being sold for more than it is valued at.

Attorney General James urges New Yorkers to be on alert for potential price gouging of baby formula and to report any dramatic price increases to her office. In addition, Attorney General James encourages parents having difficulty finding formula to speak with their child’s doctor before attempting to water down formula or make their own, both of which can be potentially dangerous to a child.

Attorney General James asks that anyone with extra unopened, unexpired formula consider donating it to their local food pantry.

“The national baby formula shortage is terrifying for parents concerned about how to feed their children,” said Attorney General James. “The last thing any family needs is to be price gouged on critical nutrition for their little ones, which is why I am putting profiteers seeking to take advantage of this crisis on notice."

When reporting price gouging to OAG, consumers should:



Report the specific increased prices, the dates, and places that they saw the increased prices, and the types of formula being sold; and,



Provide copies of their sales receipts and photos of the advertised prices, if available.



New Yorkers should report potential concerns about price gouging to OAG [lnks.gd] by filing a complaint online or call 800-771-7755.