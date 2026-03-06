NY AG 'continuing to gather and review facts' in death of partially blind refugee, Nurul Amin Shah Alam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBNW) — Following the death of Nurul Amin Shah Alam, a partially blind refugee who was found dead in Buffalo five days after Border Patrol agents dropped him off at a Tim Hortons in Riverside, Congressman Tim Kennedy (D-NY26) requested both federal and state investigations into his death.

AG James responded to Kennedy's request for a state investigation on Friday and said in part that her office is "continuing to gather and review facts as to any state or local involvement in this tragedy."

"My office is continuing to gather and review facts as to any state or local involvement in this tragedy. With respect to federal actors, we stand ready to support and cooperate fully with any appropriate federal investigation, whether by Congress, the U.S. Department of Justice, or any other competent authority.



More broadly, this tragedy underscores the urgent need for clarity in the relationship between state and federal immigration enforcement. As you know, there is ongoing work in Albany to advance legislation designed to protect New Yorkers' civil rights and ensure that state and local resources are not used in ways that undermine due process or public safety. We are also reviewing additional statutory mechanisms to hold federal officials accountable when their actions fall outside the law. My office is in active conversation with the Governor's office and members of the Legislature regarding proposals that would strengthen protections for New Yorkers while respecting constitutional boundaries between state and federal authority.



The loss of life under these circumstances demands a searching and independent assessment of what occurred. I share your belief that the public deserves answers. I also agree that a close examination of release and transfer protocols of vulnerable individuals from law enforcement custody is warranted. My office will continue to pursue the facts wherever they lead and will provide additional information as it becomes available."

Shah Alam's body was found near KeyBank Center on February 24, and many questions remain about what happened on the day he went missing.

He had been held for more than a year at the Erie County Holding Center after being charged with felony assault and burglary. The district attorney's office lowered his charges to misdemeanors, which would prevent him from mandatory deportation. The plan was to keep him in jail until sentencing.

In a statement, the Legal Aid Bureau said that an outside immigration attorney advised Shah Alam's family that he would be safe to post bail. Documents show the family paid $460 to secure his release on February 19.

As Shah Alam was released, he was taken into custody by Border Patrol, which had an immigration detainer on him at that time.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Spokesperson released a statement to 7 News that said in part that "Border Patrol agents offered him a courtesy ride, which he chose to accept to a coffee shop, determined to be a warm, safe location near his last known address, rather than be released directly from the Border Patrol station."

You can read the full statement below:

"On February 19, 2026, Erie County Sheriff’s Department alerted Border Patrol about a non-citizen in their custody. Our agents confirmed that Mr. Shah Alam entered the United States as a refugee on December 24, 2024, and was not amenable to removal. Border Patrol agents offered him a courtesy ride, which he chose to accept to a coffee shop, determined to be a warm, safe location near his last known address, rather than be released directly from the Border Patrol station. He showed no signs of distress, mobility issues, or disabilities requiring special assistance. The U.S. Border Patrol defers to the Buffalo Police Department for further questions."

However, the Tim Hortons he was dropped off at closes its doors to customers at 7 p.m., though its drive-thru remains open 24 hours. Shah Alam was left there after 8 p.m.

On February 24, Shah Alam was found dead near KeyBank Center.

“I am grateful to Attorney General Letitia James for her swift response to my request for an independent and transparent investigation into the death of Nurul Amin Shah Alam. As she has noted, the account provided by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is unreliable, with glaring discrepancies between their explanation and known facts. For centuries, New York State has been a beacon of hope to immigrants and refugees, and Attorney General James’ ongoing assessment and examination of the situation is critical to maintaining that legacy. As the Attorney General continues gathering facts, I will keep pressing DHS for answers to questions surrounding Mr. Shah Alam’s preventable and tragic death.” - Congressman Kennedy

Below you can read the full response from AG James.