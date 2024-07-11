NWS confirms two tornadoes in Western New York; EF-1 in Chautauqua County and EF-0 in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Western New York on Wednesday.

According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado with an estimated peak wind of 110 MPH began in the Town of Arkwright at 12:06 p.m. and ended in the Town of Hanover at 12:14 p.m. The path length was three miles and the width was 150 yards. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

"Initial minor roof damage and hardwood tree damage was noted along Henry Road in the Town of Arkwright. Mostly tree damage continued northeast from Henry Road with tree damage noted along Putnam Road as well as increasing tree damage northeast from there across Zahm Road and Bradigah Road. Substantial roofing damage was noted to a home along Gage Road with a wider swath of tree damage as well. As the storm moved northeast from there, the most damage was noted along Prospect Road as multiple structures experienced roof failure, wall blow out, and an entire grove of hardwood trees was either uprooted or snapped off fully." - National Weather Service

7 News was on Henry Road in Arkwright on Wednesday afternoon where cleanup is already underway.

Brandon Mead captured dramatic video as the tornado ripped off the roof of his parent's home and flattened a nearby barn on the property. Trees down, roofs taken off homes in Chautauqua County after possible tornado rolled through

The second tornado, an EF-0 with an estimated peak wind of 85 MPH began in the Town of Eden at 12:40 p.m. and ended in Eden at 12:44 p.m. The path length was 0.9 of a mile and the width was 75 yards. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

"Minor tree damage was noted near the intersection of Jennings Road and Kickbush Gulf. Sporadic tree damage extended northeast from that point to the area of widest damage along Gary Drive and Sauer Road. In that location, multiple building had uprooted shallow rooted trees fall onto them. This was by far the area of greatest damage extend and the end of the path of this tornado." - National Weather Service

7 News was also in Eden on Wednesday afternoon. Property owners are vowing to bounce back after their farm was destroyed.

And this isn't the first time they'll have to rebuild, they lost barns during Snowvember in 2014. Town of Eden property owners vow to bounce back after farm was destroyed by possible tornado

