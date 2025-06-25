'Nowhere to go': Niagara Falls city pools still closed as summer heat begins

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — With temperatures soaring into the 90s this week, Niagara Falls residents hoping to cool off at their local pool or splash pad are being forced to find other options.

City officials said a combination of last-minute repairs and a shortage of lifeguards and attendants is keeping all public pools and splash pads closed until July 3.

For 17-year-old Abigail Mayes, a senior at Niagara Falls High School, the delay is more than inconvenient; it’s unbearable.

“I came here to swim today, and it’s closed,” she said. “I ended up having to dump water all over myself to stay cool.”

Mayes said she used to swim in the boat docks but stopped due to concerns about water quality and safety. She now wishes the city would prioritize opening water access earlier in the summer, especially for kids.

“I just wish they’d open them sooner for kids,” she said. “There’s nowhere else you can really go right now.”

Mayor Robert Restaino said all city water amenities are expected to be up and running by July 3.

Until then, residents are encouraged to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and check on vulnerable neighbors.