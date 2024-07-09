'Not fair:' Homeowners speak on City of Buffalo’s 2025 Reassessment Project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some homeowners speak on the City of Buffalo’s 2025 Reassessment Project while officials hosted public information meeting Monday evening to explain the concept.

7 News reporter Yoselin Person caught up with Buffalo homeowner Tony Blackmen enjoying his backyard in the University District.

But Tony is concerned about the city’s Reassessment Project coming in 2025 which includes a 4.19 percent property tax hike.

“It's not fair to the homeowner,” he says. “In the morning in City Court, you see over a hundred people down there with eviction notices on Monday mornings because the majority of people can’t pay the rent because it’s too high for them.”



Officials from the Assessment and Taxation Department hosted a public information session Monday evening to break down why this is taking place.

“What happens if you don’t do a reassessment or an update? Some neighborhoods may be inequitably assessed where they're not appreciated enough than other neighborhoods,” says Robert Koszarek, a certified real estate appraiser from KLW Municipal Inc. “But their assessment has stayed the same so we’re making sure that we’re coming up with values for every property in the City of Buffalo.”

These officials say your assessment could increase and your tax bill could decrease.

“This is going to happen to a lot of property owners in the City of Buffalo,” says Joseph Emminger of Emminger, Newton, Pigeon & Magyar, Inc. “Their assessment will go up and their taxes are going to go down.”

Some who attended this meeting say the whole process is confusing.

“That's another misunderstanding. They didn’t talk about the property tax increase. They didn’t say how your property value will be accessed,” says Richard James, a homeowner. “They didn’t say everybody is going to increase so we were told that everybody’s taxes are going to go up so that wasn’t fully explained in this presentation.”





“The assessment may increase doesn’t necessarily mean your taxes are going to necessarily increase,” says Koszarek. “it depends on the total percentage of what the entire taxable value of the city changes too.”

Meanwhile, other homeowners are hoping the city will come up with a fair solution.

“There should be a flat rate across the whole city where everybody pays the same rate,” says Tony. “I hope that the city reconstructs their fiancees and get it straight on the book.”

Every homeowner in the City of Buffalo should get a disclosure notice in the mail about the reassessment project at the beginning of September.

