City of Buffalo to hold public meetings to discuss reassessment project

BUFFALO HOUSES.png
WKBW
Posted at 3:25 PM, Jun 18, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo's Department of Assessment and Taxation announced public meetings will be held to discuss the City Reassessment Project.

The city said the purpose of the meetings is to provide residents with information and education on the reassessment process and the timeline.

“We encourage all residents to attend the meeting for their district to gain valuable insights and have their questions addressed. These meetings are an excellent opportunity for the community to engage with the Department of Assessment and Taxation and understand the reassessment process thoroughly.”
- Buffalo Common Council President Christopher P. Scanlon

All the meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m.

District

DateLocation
Fillmore
Monday, July 8, 2024
Salvation Army, 960 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14202
South
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Southside Elementary, 430 Southside Pkwy
University
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Ken/Bailey Neighborhood Housing Services, 995 Kensington Ave.
Lovejoy
Monday, July 15, 2024
Autumnwood Senior Center, 1800 Clinton St.
Ellicott
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Downtown Branch Library, 1 Lafayette Sq.
Masten
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Northland Workforce Training Center (Community Room), 877 E Delevan Ave.
Niagara
Monday, July 29, 2024
Richmond-Summer Recreation Center, 337 Summer St.
North
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
West Hertel School, 489 Hertel Ave.
Delaware
Thursday, August 1, 2024
North Buffalo Community Center, 203 Sanders Rd.

For more information, you can contact the Department of Assessment & Taxation at 716-851-5733 or email cobassessor@buffalony.gov

