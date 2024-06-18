City of Buffalo to hold public meetings to discuss reassessment project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo's Department of Assessment and Taxation announced public meetings will be held to discuss the City Reassessment Project.
The city said the purpose of the meetings is to provide residents with information and education on the reassessment process and the timeline.
“We encourage all residents to attend the meeting for their district to gain valuable insights and have their questions addressed. These meetings are an excellent opportunity for the community to engage with the Department of Assessment and Taxation and understand the reassessment process thoroughly.”
- Buffalo Common Council President Christopher P. Scanlon
All the meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m.
District
|Date
|Location
|Fillmore
|Monday, July 8, 2024
|Salvation Army, 960 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14202
|South
|Tuesday, July 9, 2024
|Southside Elementary, 430 Southside Pkwy
|University
|Thursday, July 11, 2024
|Ken/Bailey Neighborhood Housing Services, 995 Kensington Ave.
|Lovejoy
|Monday, July 15, 2024
|Autumnwood Senior Center, 1800 Clinton St.
|Ellicott
|Thursday, July 18, 2024
|Downtown Branch Library, 1 Lafayette Sq.
|Masten
|Thursday, July 25, 2024
|Northland Workforce Training Center (Community Room), 877 E Delevan Ave.
|Niagara
|Monday, July 29, 2024
|Richmond-Summer Recreation Center, 337 Summer St.
|North
|Tuesday, July 30, 2024
|West Hertel School, 489 Hertel Ave.
|Delaware
|Thursday, August 1, 2024
|North Buffalo Community Center, 203 Sanders Rd.
For more information, you can contact the Department of Assessment & Taxation at 716-851-5733 or email cobassessor@buffalony.gov