City of Buffalo to hold public meetings to discuss reassessment project

The City of Buffalo's Department of Assessment and Taxation announced public meetings will be held to discuss the City Reassessment Project.

The city said the purpose of the meetings is to provide residents with information and education on the reassessment process and the timeline.

“We encourage all residents to attend the meeting for their district to gain valuable insights and have their questions addressed. These meetings are an excellent opportunity for the community to engage with the Department of Assessment and Taxation and understand the reassessment process thoroughly.” - Buffalo Common Council President Christopher P. Scanlon

All the meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m.



District Date Location Fillmore

Monday, July 8, 2024

Salvation Army, 960 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14202

South

Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Southside Elementary, 430 Southside Pkwy

University

Thursday, July 11, 2024

Ken/Bailey Neighborhood Housing Services, 995 Kensington Ave.

Lovejoy

Monday, July 15, 2024

Autumnwood Senior Center, 1800 Clinton St.

Ellicott

Thursday, July 18, 2024

Downtown Branch Library, 1 Lafayette Sq.

Masten

Thursday, July 25, 2024

Northland Workforce Training Center (Community Room), 877 E Delevan Ave.

Niagara

Monday, July 29, 2024

Richmond-Summer Recreation Center, 337 Summer St.

North

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

West Hertel School, 489 Hertel Ave.

Delaware

Thursday, August 1, 2024

North Buffalo Community Center, 203 Sanders Rd.



For more information, you can contact the Department of Assessment & Taxation at 716-851-5733 or email cobassessor@buffalony.gov