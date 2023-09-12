‘You should always be prepared’: Erie County wants residents’ weather ready

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — September is National Preparedness Month and that’s a good time for you to think about getting ready for this winter.

“Are you guys all signed up?” asked an Erie County employee. “Yes,” replied Amherst residents.

Amherst residents who pre-ordered emergency kits from Erie County for storms can pick them up at the Amherst Library.

The kits are in Home Depot buckets to be used in your home.

Erie County wants you to have a free emergency homecare kit. You can sign up by contacting your local library where the kits are being distributed throughout the month.

“It’s very important because we live, we live by ourselves in the apartment,” remarked Diane Wise, Amherst resident.

“It was a very nice thing to have, and it was very close to where we live. We live in the senior apartments just across,” replied Carole Fose, Amherst resident.

“Are you glad that the county is doing this for residents?” Buckley asked.

“Very nice. Very nice. Yeah. Yes. Very nice thing for them to do,” replied Fose and Wise.

Last December's deadly blizzard hit close to home for these women. Sadly, they tell me a man in their building died, unable to get the help he needed.

“The fireman couldn't get to him in time, so that was during the blizzard. So, we're hoping that this will help us a lot,” Wise explained.



“You should always be prepared. I mean, I lived through the Blizzard '77. I was stranded on that one and I really could have used a lot of these things,” recalled Deb Montesanti, Amherst resident.

I met up with Amherst resident Deb Montesanti as she picked up her kit.

Montesanti showed us what's inside the bucket kit.

“Energy bar. A survival rescue blanket. Duct tape. Duct tape is good. It's always good. Oh, emergency drinking water,” Montesanti described.

The kit also includes a foldable water jug, flashlight, utility gloves, small first aid kit, a glow stick, and a whistle. These items are designed to help get you started as you add your own supplies.

“And of course, it gives you a list of things to put in from your pantry,” Montesanti noted.

Both Erie County and the City of Buffalo have faced tough criticism for the December blizzard that claimed more than 40 lives.

“Is this a show of goodwill, good faith on the part of the county? Do you think this can really help someone?” questioned Buckley. “Well, it's not going to hurt anyone, and I think it would help someone if it gives nothing else but a sense of security,” responded Montesanti.



