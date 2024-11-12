'You never came to us to help': Union poised to meet with Sumitomo about Town of Tonawanda plant closure

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW) — More than 1,500 Sumitomo Rubber workers remain "out of work" after the Town of Tonawanda facility abruptly shut down late last week without any warning.

I heard from union leaders for the first time about and how they've been working behind the scenes for the employees.

“It's frustrating because a lot of people have questions and we don't have answers for them yet,” said Joshua Hall, president, United Steelworkers of American Local 135.

Inside the USW Local 135 office in Tonawanda, the union is working to get answers for its members. The union represents 1,200 of the more than 1,500 Sumitomo employees who lost their jobs when the tire plant shut down.

"We're looking to negotiate the closure of the plant period,” Hall explained.

Hall told me they would be meeting with the company Wednesday to bargain to reopen the plant.

WKBW Joshua Hall, president, United Steelworkers of American Local 135.

"Is there something we can do to keep the plant open? That would be our number one goal, absent that, then we will move to the next part which would be severance packages,” Hall remarked.

Sumitomo defended how it shut down the plant sending a rundown of answers to questions, claiming even after pouring $400 million into the plant, it lost $790 million in the last decade.

You can watch a breakdown of the five-page FAQ document sent out by Sumitomo Rubber and read the full document below.

Sumitomo Rubber releases document in effort to answer employees' questions after shutdown

"There was no ask here and that's really the frustrating part. Give us a chance to try and help you with your problem,” reflected Hall. “You never came to us to help address those issues. Every time in the past when they have had issues, they've come to us and asked us for help and we've been more than willing to help.”

But I asked Hall how the union could help the company.

"We would have been open to wages, and I can't into all the different proposals we would have, but there were ways we could have saved the money, and they never asked,” replied Hall.

“Do you think it's too late?” I questioned.

“Yes,” responded Hall.

WKBW Sumitomo workers protested plant closing.

Some employees reached out to 7 News because they could not access their money from the credit union that is located inside the Sumitomo facility off Sheridan Drive.

The union said it is in the process of being moved to another location to give workers access.

"Ever since Thursday, they were asked to leave abruptly. They were moved to a different location, and they've been working very hard to get that set up,” noted Michael Dobrzenski, benefits representative, USW Local 135.

WKBW Michael Dobrzenski, benefits representative, USW Local 135.

Dobrzenski is the union's benefits representative and has worked at the tire maker for the last 28 years. He assured workers that their money is safe and the new location could be ready by the end of the week.

"So, any money that people have in there that's $250,000 or less is secured. So, the money is very safe, very secure,” Dobrzenski commented. “All funds are safe and secure.”

WKBW Inside the United Steelworkers of America Local 135 office in Town of Tonawanda.

Dobrzenski also said those eligible for retirement will be allowed to retire and medical benefits will be extended into 2026.

“That’s set, so we're okay as far as that goes. We just have to make sure they honor their commitments,” said Dobresnski.