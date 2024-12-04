‘You know it's coming’: Residents in Northtowns dealing with first blast of snow

KENMORE, NY (WKBW) — For the first time this winter, those living in the Northtowns woke up to a first real blast of snowy weather Wednesday. Now it was only inches, but a little more than four inches fell here in Kenmore, five in Tonawanda, and more than five inches in Amherst.

“We're lucky we didn't get what Southtowns got, so I’m happy,” declared Victor Cannarozzo, Kenmore resident.

WKBW Victor Cannarozzo, Kenmore resident, clearing his driveway.

Kenmore residents are dealing with the first, significant snowfall of the season.

“You know it's coming up. You know it's coming,” commented Cannarozzo.

While clearing his driveway, Cannarozzo tells me after a mild November, the Northtowns was overdue for snow.

“Oh, very overdue. I’m beat up as it is, just got halfway done,” Cannarozzo remarked.

WKBW Snow along Kenmore street.

“Better get out now before the next batch comes,” noted Cannarozzo. "There's more coming tonight and tomorrow morning,” Buckley said. “Yeah, right, thank you for reminding me,” laughed Cannarozzo.

"This time of year, you got to expect it. You got to be ready,” responded Carol Rogers, Kenmore resident.

WKBW Carol Rogers clears snow from her car.

Carol Rogers was cleaning snow off her car a few streets over, reminding you to clear as much as you can from the roof of your vehicles.

“And it's not nice when a car in front of you, the snow falls off and it scares the bejabbers out of you,” described Rogers.

WKBW Carol Rogers, Kenmore resdient.

Rogers was taking this fresh snowfall all in stride.

"It's not bad. The winds calmed down. It's really not bad. It’s a heavy snow. People need to be careful shoveling,” Rogers noted.

First significant snowfall in the northtowns. This is the Boulevard Mall parking lot in Amherst where crews are piling up the snow. It appears areas got three to six inches, but more is on its way. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/Zlj1hysTL8 — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) December 4, 2024

In Amherst, crews were busy clearing snow in the parking lot of the Boulevard Mall off Niagara Falls Boulevard Wednesday morning creating big snow mounds.

WKBW Clearing snow at Boulevard Mall off Niagara Falls Boulevard.

In the Village of Williamsville, sidewalks and streets were already cleared.

Deputy Williamsville Mayor Eileen Torre tells me she's very excited about this winter blast.

"And actually I’m very happy that the snow is coming because we are going to have our very first-holiday market in the village on Saturday,” said Torre.

WKBW Deputy Village of Williamsville Mayor Eileen Torre.

Torre says this blanket of snow is perfect to kick off the holiday season.

“The entire village is actually going to celebrate the holiday season starting Saturday,” Torre replied.

Northtown residents can expect a second round of snowy weather Wednesday night and Thursday, with blustery conditions and very cold temperatures.

