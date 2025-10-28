‘You go without’: Some west Amherst residents struggle with access to fresh food

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — Some members of our aging population are facing food insecurity, especially those who have to rely on public transportation to get their groceries.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley covers the Northtowns for us and is giving a voice to a woman from Amherst, who reached out to us, saying she can't afford a car and that many people who live in her apartment complex and the nearby area are in the same boat.

WKBW Darlene Hopkins lives in an apartment complex off Robin Road.

Darlene Hopkins and her daughter-in-law browse through her refrigerator at her apartment complex off Robin Road in West Amherst, where she says she struggles with a growing problem in the region: food insecurity among aging residents who lack reliable transportation.

"And if you don't drive, you know, or you can't get a ride to a store, then you go without," Hopkins said.

WKBW Darlene Hopkins and daughter-in-law, Kayla Licht, look in her refrigerator.

Hopkins, who has serious back issues and doesn't drive, finds it difficult to access fresh foods. The nearest grocery store with a direct bus route is 7.1 miles away.

"And there is a 44 bus, and if you want a direct route to a grocery store is 7.1 miles away. It would have to be Main Street Tops. They do have a drop off on Maple Road, the 44, but it's a 25-minute walk," Hopkins noted.

Her daughter-in-law, Kayla Licht, helps when she can, but work schedules make regular grocery trips challenging.

WKBW Kayla Licht with her mother-in-law, Darlene Hopkins.

"We help as much as we can," Licht remarked. "We do our grocery shopping together as much as we can, but sometimes, it can be hard, especially if I'm in between work and I only have a couple of hours in between. So it's hard to come here, go to a store."

The nearest store within walking distance is a convenience store, but Hopkins said it provides very limited fresh produce options.

"They have a very limited like a couple of potatoes, a couple of onions, a couple — you have lettuce, tomatoes, but it's not often, and it's like triples the price," Hopkins recalls.

WKBW Former 7-Eleven on Millersport Highway in Amherst transformed into a mini-mart

I reached out to the Amherst Senior Center for potential solutions. Director Melissa Abel said Hopkins should call immediately to see if she qualifies for their many resources.

"People may not even realize, so until they give us a call. That's the first and foremost thing. Pick up the phone and give us a call," Abel commented.

WKBW Outside the Amherst Senior Center.

The center offers transportation assistance for seniors in the community.

"We have Amherst senior transportation here on site, so I always say, contact them directly here at the center, and they'll be able to advise that they can come to their home or their apartment complex and be able to pick them up," Abel stated.

WKBW Melissa Able, director, Amherst Senior Center.

Hopkins emphasized that the problem extends beyond seniors. She said many low-income young families in her area also lack transportation and struggle to access affordable, fresh food.

"And they come back from Dollar General with their grocery carts because they don't have any transportation, and they get what they can," Hopkins reflected.

WKBW Resident walking through a west Amherst complex with store bags.

Hopkins said her wish for the West Amherst community is for a mobile pantry to assist residents facing transportation barriers to food access.

WKBW Robin Road, Amherst, NY.

The Amherst Senior Center has a number of programs for adults 50 and older. You can contact them at (716) 636-3050.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

