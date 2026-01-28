GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the deep freeze continues across Western New York, many residents are urged to use caution. But there are thousands of workers who have to work through the freeze.

From first responders to public works crews, essential workers continue to brave extreme cold to keep daily life moving—responding to emergencies, repairing critical infrastructure, and protecting public safety.

David Morales, Public Information Officer for the Getzville Fire Company, said frigid temperatures add serious risk to an already dangerous job. Firefighters face the threat of hypothermia, frostbite, and reduced dexterity while performing physically demanding tasks like lifting patients, carrying hose lines, and operating equipment outdoors for extended periods.

“We risk hypothermia, risk all sorts of risks,” Morales said. “Imagine lifting somebody or carrying a hose line or being outside for extended amounts.”

Morales explained that while firefighters train extensively for cold-weather emergencies, including ice rescues and search operations, winter conditions still force difficult trade-offs between warmth and mobility. Bulky layers and protective gear can limit flexibility, making every movement more challenging.

WATCH: Working through the freeze: Essential crews keep Western New York safe

Morales emphasized that public cooperation plays a key role in keeping both residents and responders safe during extreme cold. He urged people to avoid unnecessary travel during advisories, clear snow around fire hydrants with at least three feet of space, and ensure homes are prepared for winter emergencies.

“A lot of the things that we do are just very dangerous things to begin with,” Morales said. “When you introduce cold weather, it adds that extra element of danger.”

Fire officials also recommend checking that home vents are clear, smoke detectors are working, emergency kits are stocked, and neighbors—especially the elderly—are checked on during prolonged cold snaps.

As winter conditions continue, officials say remembering the people working outside in all weather can make a difference and taking small steps at home can help keep everyone safer.