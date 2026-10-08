WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — For years, visitors strolling through the heart of Williamsville have noticed a striking sight along Ellicott Creek: a dry, overgrown channel where water once flowed freely. Now, village leaders say they have a long-term plan to bring the creek back to life.

The Village of Williamsville is moving forward with an updated proposal to restore water flow to the west channel of Ellicott Creek by removing the aging Ellicott Creek Dam and reshaping the waterway to function more naturally.

"It's one of the most visible issues in the village because everybody sees it," Mayor Christine Hunt said.

Village officials have been grappling with the condition of the dam for years. In 2020, the dam's gates were removed after becoming inoperable and unsafe for village workers. Since then, most of the creek's water has been diverted through the east channel, leaving much of the west channel dry.

"What we need to do, and what the goal is for us, and I'm sure everybody, is to get more water into this west channel," Hunt said while walking along the creek.

WATCH: Williamsville unveils $2 million plan to bring water to dry Ellicott Creek channel

Williamsville unveils $2 million plan to bring water to dry Ellicott Creek channel

The changes have affected businesses along the waterfront, including Britesmith Brewing and Creekview Restaurant. Britesmith owner David Schutte said the creek helped inspire the vision for the property's popular outdoor beer garden.

"This is part of the money shot," Schutte said. "When I stood back here, it was a parking lot, and I'm looking at, wow, this would be an awesome beer garden."

Despite the dry creek bed, Schutte said customers continue to visit, but he hopes the village's restoration project succeeds.

Under the proposed plan, the village would remove the dam and dredge the creek channel, allowing water to split between the west and east branches. Officials said the project would not only restore water to the west channel but also reduce erosion issues affecting the east side.

"We have to sustain this," Hunt said. "This isn't fix it and then next year we have a problem again. This is fix it for sustaining it for the next 100 years."

The project is expected to cost roughly $2 million, part of the Ellicott Creek Corridor Restoration project. Village leaders are pursuing grant funding and say bonding remains an option if additional financial support is needed.

If funding is secured and approvals move forward as planned, village officials estimate the restoration project could take about three years to complete.