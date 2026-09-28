Williamsville South alum, Trans-Siberian Orchestra co-founder returns to inspire jazz students

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Williamsville South High School graduate returned to his alma mater Monday to share his experience in the music industry with the school’s jazz ensemble.

Bob Kinkel, who graduated from Williamsville South in 1975, is a founding member of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and has worked across the music business as a producer, writer, engineer and musician.

Kinkel has maintained a relationship with Williamsville South for about a decade, returning at least once a year to speak with students about his career and the different paths available in music.

"I'd like to, you know, come visit, kind of, you know, give back, and you know, anybody who's interested in finding out about anything to do with the music business, any possible aspect, you know, writing, producing, touring, any, you know, I've kind of done almost everything in that business," Kinkel told 7 News.

Kinkel's own path was not always focused on music. He studied physics at Hamilton College and Columbia University before eventually pursuing a career in music.

His professional experience included working at Record Plant Studios in New York and collaborating with prominent figures in the recording industry. He later worked on Savatage projects and collaborated with producer Paul O'Neill, helping create music that eventually became part of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra's story.

Kinkel said inspiration played an important role in his own development and is one of the reasons he continues returning to Williamsville South.

"To be inspired is you know so important,” Kinkel said.

Williamsville South band director Matthew Cool said alumni like Kinkel give students an opportunity to see what is possible beyond the classroom.

"It's great for our students to know that you don't have to have an exact plan, but if your passion is music, there's a way for you to go, no matter what," Cool said.

WATCH: Williamsville South alum, Trans-Siberian Orchestra co-founder returns to inspire jazz students

Williamsville South alum, Trans-Siberian Orchestra co-founder returns to inspire jazz students

For senior Carol Lee, the visit provided a different perspective on what it means to create music.

"Seeing someone play in an orchestra is kind of different from seeing someone creating that music and creating it for other people to play, and seeing how you can really take in that different aspect," Lee said.

Lee has played clarinet since fourth grade and began playing saxophone last year as a member of the jazz ensemble. She also participates in wind ensemble, Philharmonia and pit orchestra.

While she plans to pursue a STEM-related field in college, Lee hopes to continue making music.

She said Kinkel's career showed her how musicians can move between different styles and roles.

"A lot of my music career has been in classical and just like those jazz, but then seeing the Trans Siberian Orchestra play all these rock types, and that's been cool to see because I haven't been exposed to it as much," Lee said.

For Kinkel, the visits are another way to give students the kind of encouragement and exposure that helped shape his own journey — while reminding them that a career in music does not necessarily have to follow one defined path.

