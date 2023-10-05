Williamsville District warns of video circulating with “inappropriate content”

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — The Williamsville Central School District is warning students and parents about sharing inappropriate content.

7 News learning the school district sent out a notice to Williamsville North High School families saying the district is "aware of a video circulating amongst students that features inappropriate content."

The district is asking parents and families if their child or children shared the content with them to please notify the district.

The district is also asking parents to make sure their children are aware that if they are involved in sharing inappropriate material, in a text or on social media, they could face consequences from the school and possibly law enforcement.

Former Buffalo FBI Agent Holly Huber, now founder and CEO of GlobalSecurityIQ, said without knowing exactly what was in the video, she can only speculate on what could happen to anyone sending the material.

"If you receive a pornographic image or if it is a child of tender years in a sexual act, that's actually contraband, that is child pornography and to forward that or transmit that they are actually committing a crime. That is very serious,” replied Hubert.

“What should if a parent knows their child has seen something inappropriate,” Buckley asked. “What I would do if something were sent to my child or someone that I was close with, that was a serious image – I would absolutely refer it to the FBI crimes against children task force,” responded Hubert.

Hubert reminds parents and families to have that conversation with their children about what is considered inappropriate content, even if the conversation is “uncomfortable”.

“I do think that is scary for parents and so essentially they should probably go to law enforcement and tell them and work with them and mitigating on that, but there is a duty for parents to be informed and have those early conversations with their kids that are so serious to have this material, to receive it, to send it,” remarked Hubert.

Hubert said children need to understand images or videos sent are “around forever”.

“Once they’re dispensed out there, you can’t get them all back. You can’t put a ‘genie back in the bottle’ so to speak and that’s the conversation that you need to have with children right from when they are little. And it’s just terrible that we must have this conversation with innocent kids,” Hubert noted.

The Williamsville School District issued a brief statement Thursday afternoon in our response to a comment on the matter:

"The district is continuing its investigation into an alleged video featuring inappropriate content circulating at Williamsville North High School. We are working in partnership with local law enforcement. We will not be commenting further."

7 News has learned the Amherst Police Department is investigating.

The district says it has resources and support staff to assist students and families on this matter.

Earlier this week the district hosted a special event for its 9th and 10th graders called “Operation Angel Summit featuring the U.S. Secret Service and Compass House to teach students better ways to protect themselves from “dangers in the digital age.”



