Williamsville CSD hosts virtual panel to discuss proposed time shift, community feedback ends Feb. 7

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — There have been mixed reactions over a proposal to rearrange start times for students in the Williamsville Central School District.

The district wants to start school about an hour later for high school students, but with that much of a time difference, some parents and students are concerned about ride accessibility and even the ability for students to have after-school jobs.

A distinguished panel featured professionals from regional schools that have changed their start times.

The virtual forum was moderated by Williamsville Central School District Superintendent Dr. Darren Brown-Hall.

To date, more than 1,600 submissions have been received by the Williamsville Board of Education.

Community feedback is being accepted until Friday, Feb. 7. Click here to submit feedback.

Dr. Brown-Hall mentioned several pressure points that a majority of respondents have raised.

"The impact on after-school activities, sports and extra commitments, transportation and logistical challenges, the increased need for the cost of childcare, a safety concern for children waiting for buses in the dark, disruptions of family routines and work schedules," Dr. Darren Brown-Hall, Williamsville CSD Superintendent said.

He also noted the potential benefits of a start time change, based on research and data.

"How it's in alignment with the research, how it's in the research, how it leads to better mental health, how it has a positive impact on attendance and improve focus and engagement," Dr. Brown-Hall added.

Virginia Tech adjunct instructor Dr. Gary Snyder is a former principal of Princeton High School, in New Jersey. He said attendance and tardiness improved after the school pushed its start time to 8:20 a.m.

"Arrival time every day, our high school kids were awake. They were saying, 'Hello, good morning,' and having conversations. As opposed to before that, walking in with their head down and not recognizing the world yet," Dr. Gary Snyder said.

Dr. Larry Wahl of the Webster Central School District in Monroe County said his district shifted start times by more than an hour to 8:45 a.m. in 2019. He said it has been successful.

"Absenteeism did go down in terms of late arrival, and there wasn't a significant impact on grades, but athletic eligibility, which was tied to absenteeism, eligibility went up as well," Dr. Wahl said.

Williamsville North High School junior Savannah Hensley viewed the virtual forum and felt it was one-sided because no students were represented from said school districts.

She also raised concerns about how New York State's child labor laws could impact students who work after school.

"When you're pushing back the school day later and pushing back sports as well, kids who do sports and work are only able to work a certain amount of hours, and that's decreasing the number of hours that they can work and then the money they can make to be able to pay for higher education," Hensley said.

Additionally, Hensley wants to know what metrics school leaders plan to use to measure the success of a time shift.

"We currently have a 95% graduation rate, which is extremely high and successful. Are they trying to push that up more? Are they trying to improve attendance? I want to know how much it will be seen as successful?"

In January, students voiced their concerns and shared their opposing points and supporting points on the proposed time shift.

In October 2024, Williamsville South High School Principal Keith Boardman, leading a committee on the time shift, spoke with 7 News.

Upcoming key dates:

