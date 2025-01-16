'It's very difficult already': Williamsville CSD students push back against proposed school start time changes

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — While many voiced support for the change regarding start times Tuesday, the opposing side took the mic on Wednesday.

A group of Williamsville North High School students argued that the shift would cause more harm than good, and they were determined to ensure their voices were heard before the school board cast its vote.

"What we're going to see is the time is pushed a full hour, all those extracurricular activities are going to get pushed," Williamsville North HS Junior Grace Stierheim explained.

A handful of juniors from Williamsville Central strongly oppose the later start time, citing the impact it will have on extracurricular activities.

"As a student who is involved in a lot of sports, and extracurricular activities, I have a younger sibling and a part-time job. It's very difficult already as it is, getting out at 2:45 p.m. to do an extracurricular, do a musical, and then go to work and still have time for family and friends," Stierheim said.

"I know there will be things that I have to stop attending because school will be leaving too late," Williamsville North HS Junior Eli Feldstein said.

Eli Feldstein said he was open to a time change but feels the proposed one-hour shift is excessive.

"I think a lot more people would be happier if it was only a 45-minute change, a 30-minute change. I heard a lot of that. A lot of people were expecting it to go to 8:30," Feldstein added.

The new change will accommodate the 6-hour and 50-minute day at the high school level.

Time will be taken from longer periods and passing times in between classes.

Williamsville North and Williamsville South will not change period lengths, however, Williamsville East will with a one-minute reduction.

All of the bell schedules will also be similar across all high schools in the district.

A major factor behind the proposed time change is high school students needing more sleep.

"I feel like it might be better to do campaigns promoting sleep hygiene. Not having screens and going to bed with no phones around you at all instead of this very intrusive change," Hinklin added.

"I believe the school start times being pushed back will have many detrimental effects. I am a distance runner for indoor track. Pushed-back sports times will mean that I and my teammates will be running in the dark and that lack of light is dangerous. Additionally many students, including myself, have after school jobs and pushing back the school start times affects our ability to work and how many hours we can work. I am totally fine with you using my name and school, I appreciate you taking the time to talk with me and my fellow students!"



Savannah Hensley

Williamsville North HS Junior

The community feedback period remains open until February 7th.

The school board will review the feedback and vote on the matter.

If approved, the changes will take effect in the 2025–26 school year.