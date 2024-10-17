'This is a necessary change': Williamsville Schools considering later start times for 2024-25 school year

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starting your day at high school before 8 a.m. may soon be a thing of the past, at least in Williamsville, where the district is looking into pushing back the start times across all schools.

Williamsville South juniors, Decklan Coleman and Gianna Burton told me that waking up early enough to get to school by the 7:45 a.m. start time can be a struggle.

“If I got that extra 45 minutes, that would be amazing,” Gianna said. “I think a lot of the time, I have to study more with my morning classes, just because I am a little more tired.”

“That’s why people come in late already, for that extra sleep,” Decklan said. “Those first and second periods, those are always the hardest two.”

South principal Keith Boardman is leading a committee looking into pushing back the start times across the Williamsville district.

WKBW Principal Keith Boardman will be having conversations with several community focus groups later this month.

Right now, the three high schools start at 7:45 a.m., the middle schools start at 8:55 a.m., and the elementary schools start between 8:15 a.m. and 8:55 a.m.

When could Williamsville high schools start instead?

“There are multiple national organizations that say 8:30 a.m. is the time you should be looking at. You should be starting high schools no earlier than 8:30 a.m.” Boardman said.

8:30 a.m. is certainly on the table, but Boardman told me they’re still researching before making a final recommendation to the school board, recommendations will likely come this winter.