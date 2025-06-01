White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary in Akron opens to the public

AKRON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A very long-awaited ribbon cutting in Akron, as the White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary has officially opened its Lewis Road location to the public.

We’re told the sanctuary already has 25 adoptable dogs, ranging in age from 7 to 17.

White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary

Polla Milligan founded White Whiskers in 2019 and, with the help of her team of volunteers, has since rehomed more than 200 dogs in the Western New York area.

White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary

Now, she's opening the sanctuary on Lewis Road in Akron in the fall, which will accept senior dog rescues seven years and older. We spoke with Polla back in August.

"I've retired from the Niagara SPCA and the next day I started this because I saw how many old dogs come to the shelter and no one adopts them," said Milligan. “Everybody wants puppies, which I understand but nevertheless it's very sad so I said okay something must be done so that's what started it."

