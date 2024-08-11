'I’m so excited': White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary to open in Akron this fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW — White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary will soon open its new home for senior dogs in Western New York.

Polla Milligan founded White Whiskers in 2019 and has since helped re-home more than 200 dogs in the Western New York area.

Now, she's opening the sanctuary on Lewis Road in Akron which will accept senior dog rescues seven years and older.

Polla tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person this initiative to rescue senior dogs has been in the making for a while.

"I've retired from the Niagara SPCA and the next day I started this because I saw how many old dogs come to the shelter and no one adopts them," said Milligan. “Everybody wants puppies, which I understand but nevertheless it's very sad so I said okay something must be done so that's what started it."

Other animal rescue organizations that participated in Sunday's open house event say they're glad to take part in Polla's dream of saving senior dogs.

"She has such a passion for the senior dogs as well as any dog in general and we're here to give her support whether we can pull a dog for her into our rescue, find a different home, anything like that,” says Nicole Dyer, Vice President of Paws Inn the Falls Animal Complex.

Polla says she will be housing senior dogs sometime in the fall.

"I'm going to be living here and we're waiting for a certificate of occupancy, but as soon as I can move in then the dogs can move in,” she says. “And we need the back area completed so we're thinking by the end of September we're going to start bringing in dogs."

Click here to learn more about White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary.