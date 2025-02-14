‘We're pushing close to four a day’: Record water main breaks in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW) — The deep freeze sweeping through the region is causing unprecedented disruptions for the Town of Tonawanda, as extreme cold temperatures continue to snap underground water lines at a record rate.

Town of Tonawanda photo Town of Tonawanda crews fixing a water main break.

Since the start of January, the town has seen more than 160 water main breaks, with no signs of relief in sight as the freeze-and-thaw cycles wreak havoc on aging infrastructure.

Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley spoke with local crews working around the clock to make repairs and restore water service to residents, despite bitter temperatures.

WKBW Patrick Rowland, Town of Tonawanda Water and Sewer Maintenance Department.

“Ice — ice is the worst, I would say,” explained Patrick Rowland, Town of Tonawanda Water and Sewer Maintenance Department.

You might call Patrick Rowland a ‘marathon man’ as he helped to repair some of the more than 160 water main breaks since January 1.

"How many have you been out on?” Buckley asked. “Myself? Maybe 100 plus,” replied Rowland.

Working through frozen ground, Rowland and his colleagues face constant setbacks as thawing pipes cause repeated breaks.

“Sometimes there's nothing you can do — you go to blow a line out after you've repaired the pipe, and it just blows up again. Blows up again. Those are the nights," Rowland shared.

The freeze-thaw cycles have proven particularly devastating for Tonawanda’s aging water infrastructure.

Town of Tonawanda photo Tonawanda water main break.

Michael Kessler, the director of water resources for the town, tells me as of Thursday night, the town reached a new record with 162 water main breaks.

"We're pushing close to four a day,” declared Kessler.

Kessler praised the quick response and dedication of the crews, who have been able to limit the disruptions to residents.

WKBW Michael Kessler, the director of water resources for the town.

“I haven’t had one complaint about somebody being out of water because they’re knocking them out so fast,” he explained. “They’re getting repair clamps on them right away. They're doing some of these while the water is still coming up the pipe."

One of the most challenging repairs occurred on Danbury Lane, where six separate breaks had to be fixed.

Rowland was on that repair that took hours.

WKBW Danbury Lane in the area where repairs were made.

“That was the worst for sure,” responded Rowland. “Why?” What happened?” asked Buckley. “Just the setup and the way that the sewers were running next to the line, we couldn't really dig down next to the line with the machine as we'd like to as it was a lot of hand dig, and very, very cold. It ended up being multiple leaks. We ended up staying there 24 hours. It was a tough shift,” commented Rowland.

WKBW Town of Tonawanda water department vehicle.

Despite the cold and difficult circumstances, crews are pushing through, working day and night to ensure the water keeps flowing for residents.

“They are a bunch of rock stars. They're working overnight, from seven in the morning, eight o'clock the next morning, and it's just been crazy,” Kessler said.



