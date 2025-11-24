'We'll have crews on the ready': Winter storm threatens Thanksgiving travel

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nearly 82 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year, according to AAA, marking what could be a record-breaking holiday travel season. However, a winter storm brewing could create challenging conditions for both air and road travelers in Western New York.

WKBW Kelly Khatib, public information officer, NFTA

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport is preparing for unprecedented travel volume. Officials say the rush will spread over 10 days rather than being concentrated in the traditional day before Thanksgiving.

"We're definitely expecting a record number this year," said public information officer with the NFTA, Kelly Khatib. "People are definitely leaving earlier than they used to. They're taking that longer time to stay and kind of spend some time with their family."

WKBW Busy Buffalo Airport on Monday.

A winter storm is expected to move into Western New York Wednesday night. Airport officials say the storm may not significantly impact flight operations, but travelers should be aware of conditions in their departure and destination cities.

"Right now, it doesn't seem like it's going to be too much impacting the airport, but we do also want to remind people who are in those places that are affected, if it gets bad, if there is a travel warning or travel ban, that they don't travel through that," said Khatib.

WKBW Traveler Laura Ramirez was heading to Houston from the Buffalo Airport on Monday.

Laura Ramirez, heading to Houston to visit relatives, emphasized the importance of preparation for air travel.

"You never know what happens days before the trip even starts," said Ramirez. "We always try to keep track of what delays may pop up for our flights. Just be prepared and just have all the information needed."

WKBW Bill Geary, Erie County Commissioner of Public Works.

From air travel to road travel, Erie County Department of Public Works Commissioner Bill Geary tells me his crews have a plan in place for the weather conditions expected this week.

"Wednesday night, probably, is probably the worst time," said Geary. "So, we'll have crews on the ready as well as working probably around the clock from Wednesday afternoon through Friday afternoon."

WKBW Erie County highway garage.

Geary expressed concern about blowing and drifting snow and urged drivers to exercise caution around snowplows.

"Just give the plows plenty of room. Don't crowd them, said Geary. "Just be vigilant. Be very vigilant, and have situational awareness around what's happening with the weather at all times."

WATCH: 'We'll have crews on the ready': Winter storm threatens Thanksgiving travel

'We'll have crews on the ready': Winter storm threatens Thanksgiving travel

Whether traveling by air or car, officials recommend giving yourself plenty of time to reach your final destination during what promises to be a busy and potentially weather-impacted holiday travel period.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."