'We started 20 years ago': Fish fry season tradition continues in the Town of Tonawanda

Fish fry season has begun in Western New York. 7 News was out at the Kenilworth Volunteer Fire Company in the Town of Tonawanda, where they have been cooking up fish fry dinners for 20 years
Posted at 7:10 PM, Feb 14, 2024
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — We have reached the start of Lent which means fish fry season has begun in Western New York.

7 News was out at the Kenilworth Volunteer Fire Company in the Town of Tonawanda on Wednesday, where they have been cooking up fish fry dinners for 20 years.

They say they cooked up around 4,000 dinners last year and they're hoping to reach around 5,000 dinners this year. The dinners are available for dine-in or take-out on Ash Wednesday and every Friday through Lent.

If you'd like to order you can call (716) 838-1219.

If you're looking for other fish fry spots across WNY, 7 News has you covered!

We created a guide based on viewer suggestions for go-to fish fry spots across Western New York which you can find here.

